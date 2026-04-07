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Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Guardians On April 7

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Witt has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .270 BA, .364 OBP and .270 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored one run. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Witt has recorded five steals on five attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

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