Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Guardians On April 7

Witt is hitting for a .270 BA, .364 OBP and .270 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored one run. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Witt has recorded five steals on five attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.

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