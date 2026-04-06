Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Guardians On April 6

Witt is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .242 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored one run. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Witt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.