Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Brewers On April 5

Witt is hitting for a .241 BA, .324 OBP and .241 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored one run. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Witt has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.

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