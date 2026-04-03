Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Brewers On April 3

Witt is hitting for a .273 BA, .292 OBP and .273 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Witt has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Chad Patrick (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

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