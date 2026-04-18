Bo Naylor And Guardians Play Orioles On April 18

Naylor is hitting for a .143 BA, .217 OBP and .167 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .384 and he has scored no runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his second this season.

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