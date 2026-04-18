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Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians

Bo Naylor

Cleveland Guardians • #23 C

Bo Naylor And Guardians Play Orioles On April 18

Bo Naylor and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Naylor has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Naylor is hitting for a .143 BA, .217 OBP and .167 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .384 and he has scored no runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bo Naylor

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