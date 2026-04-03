Bo Naylor And Guardians Square Off Against Cubs On April 3

Naylor had a .195 BA, .282 OBP and .379 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 46 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 47 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Cade Horton (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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