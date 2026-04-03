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Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians

Bo Naylor

Cleveland Guardians • #23 C

Bo Naylor And Guardians Square Off Against Cubs On April 3

Bo Naylor and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Naylor has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Naylor had a .195 BA, .282 OBP and .379 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 46 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 47 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Cade Horton (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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