Bo Bichette And Mets Play Phillies On June 28

Bichette is hitting for a .254 BA, .298 OBP and .389 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 44 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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