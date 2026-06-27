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Bo Bichette
New York Mets

Bo Bichette

New York Mets • #19 SS

Bo Bichette And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 27

Bo Bichette and the New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bichette has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bichette is hitting for a .254 BA, .299 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 43 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel will start for the Phillies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bo Bichette

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