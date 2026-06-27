Bo Bichette And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 27

Bichette is hitting for a .254 BA, .299 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 43 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel will start for the Phillies, his first this season.

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