Bo Bichette And Mets Take On Padres On Aug. 18

Bichette is hitting for a .267 BA, .314 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 60 runs. In 539 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.

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