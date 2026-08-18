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Bo Bichette
New York Mets

Bo Bichette

New York Mets • #19 SS

Bo Bichette And Mets Take On Padres On Aug. 18

Bo Bichette and his New York Mets will face the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bichette has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bichette is hitting for a .267 BA, .314 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 60 runs. In 539 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bo Bichette

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