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Bo Bichette
New York Mets

Bo Bichette

New York Mets • #19 SS

Bo Bichette And Mets Take On Nationals On May 20

Bo Bichette and his New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Bichette has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bichette is hitting for a .224 BA, .277 OBP and .332 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 23 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bo Bichette

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