Bo Bichette And Mets Take On Nationals On May 20

Bichette is hitting for a .224 BA, .277 OBP and .332 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 23 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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