Bo Bichette And Mets Play Nationals On May 19

Bichette is hitting for a .219 BA, .273 OBP and .297 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 21 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 6 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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