Bo Bichette And Mets Take On Marlins On May 30

Bichette is hitting for a .225 BA, .276 OBP and .316 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 27 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Tyler Phillips (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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