Bo Bichette And Mets Take On Marlins On May 30
Bo Bichette and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bichette has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Bichette is hitting for a .225 BA, .276 OBP and .316 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 27 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
The Marlins will send Tyler Phillips (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.