FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bo Bichette
New York Mets

Bo Bichette

New York Mets • #19 SS

Bo Bichette And Mets Take On Marlins On May 30

Bo Bichette and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bichette has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bichette is hitting for a .225 BA, .276 OBP and .316 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 27 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Tyler Phillips (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bo Bichette

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News