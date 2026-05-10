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Bo Bichette
New York Mets

Bo Bichette

New York Mets • #19 SS

Bo Bichette And Mets Face Diamondbacks On May 10

Bo Bichette and the New York Mets will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bichette has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bichette is hitting for a .226 BA, .269 OBP and .296 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored 16 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bo Bichette

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