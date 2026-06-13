Bo Bichette And Mets Face Braves On June 13

Bichette is hitting for a .232 BA, .280 OBP and .355 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 33 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Martin Perez (4-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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