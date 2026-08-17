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Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell

Los Angeles Dodgers • #7 SP

Blake Snell And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 17

Blake Snell will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Snell has -148 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Snell is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blake Snell

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