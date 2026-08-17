Blake Snell And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 17

Snell is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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