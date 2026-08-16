Blade Tidwell And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 16

Tidwell is 0-0 with a 2.78 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.