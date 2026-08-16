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Blade Tidwell
San Francisco Giants

Blade Tidwell

San Francisco Giants • #46 RP

Blade Tidwell And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 16

Blade Tidwell will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Tidwell has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tidwell is 0-0 with a 2.78 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blade Tidwell

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