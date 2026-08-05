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Blade Tidwell
San Francisco Giants

Blade Tidwell

San Francisco Giants • #46 RP

Blade Tidwell And Giants Take On Rangers On Aug. 5

Blade Tidwell will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Tidwell is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blade Tidwell

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