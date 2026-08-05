Blade Tidwell And Giants Take On Rangers On Aug. 5

Tidwell is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.