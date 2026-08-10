Blade Tidwell And Giants Take On Astros On Aug. 10

Tidwell is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.