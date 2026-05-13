Billy Cook And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 13

Cook is hitting for a .190 BA, .190 OBP and .190 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .381 and he has scored two runs. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Cook has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Giants.

The Rockies are sending Jose Quintana (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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