Ben Rice And Yankees Play Royals On April 19

Rice is hitting for a .339 BA, .468 OBP and .774 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 20.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.243, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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