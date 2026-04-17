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Ben Rice
New York Yankees

Ben Rice

New York Yankees • #22 C

Ben Rice And Yankees Take On Royals On April 17

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rice has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rice is hitting for a .327 BA, .457 OBP and .709 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.166, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Angels.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Rice

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