Ben Rice And Yankees Take On Royals On April 17

Rice is hitting for a .327 BA, .457 OBP and .709 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.166, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Angels.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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