Ben Rice And Yankees Play Rays On April 11

Rice is hitting for a .342 BA, .490 OBP and .763 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 22.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.253, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (10th in MLB). Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start of the season.

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