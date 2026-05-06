Ben Rice And Yankees Play Rangers On May 6

Rice is hitting for a .343 BA, .455 OBP and .759 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.214, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (10th in MLB). Rice has recorded two steals on two attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.