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Ben Rice
New York Yankees

Ben Rice

New York Yankees • #22 C

Ben Rice And Yankees Play Rangers On May 6

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rice is hitting for a .343 BA, .455 OBP and .759 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.214, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (10th in MLB). Rice has recorded two steals on two attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Rice

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