Ben Rice And Yankees Face Rangers On May 5

Rice is hitting for a .343 BA, .455 OBP and .759 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.214, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (9th in MLB). Rice has recorded two steals on two attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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