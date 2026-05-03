Ben Rice And Yankees Play Orioles On May 3

Rice is hitting for a .330 BA, .447 OBP and .717 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.164, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (11th in MLB). Rice has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.