Ben Rice And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 1

Rice is hitting for a .327 BA, .443 OBP and .714 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.157, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (16th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Rangers.

Cade Povich starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

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