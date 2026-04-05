Ben Rice And Yankees Play Marlins On April 5

Rice is hitting for a .360 BA, .484 OBP and .760 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.244, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (9th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Chris Paddack (0-1) to make his second start of the season.

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