Ben Rice And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 4

Rice is hitting for a .409 BA, .500 OBP and .864 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.364, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (4th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second of the season.

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