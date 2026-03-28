Ben Rice And Yankees Face Giants On March 28
Ben Rice and his New York Yankees will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rice has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Rice had a .255 BA, .337 OBP and .499 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .836 and he scored 74 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 65 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Tyler Mahle starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.