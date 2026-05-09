Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 9

Rice is hitting for a .330 BA, .442 OBP and .732 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.174, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (17th in MLB). Rice has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.