Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 10

Rice is hitting for a .316 BA, .427 OBP and .701 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.127, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (19th in MLB). Rice has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.