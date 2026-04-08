Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Athletics On April 8

Rice is hitting for a .379 BA, .550 OBP and .828 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 27.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.378, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Luis Severino (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

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