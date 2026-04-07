Ben Rice And Yankees Play Athletics On April 7

Rice is hitting for a .370 BA, .528 OBP and .852 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 25% walk rate. His OPS is 1.380, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (1-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.

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