Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 15

Rice is hitting for a .362 BA, .500 OBP and .745 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 22.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.245, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs (17th in MLB). Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 0 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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