Ben Brown And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 8

Brown is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw one inning against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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