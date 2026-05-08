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Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown

Chicago Cubs • #32 SP

Ben Brown And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 8

Ben Brown will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Brown has -154 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw one inning against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Brown

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