Ben Brown And Cubs Take On Giants On June 6
Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Brown has -168 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Brown is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.