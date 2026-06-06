Ben Brown And Cubs Take On Giants On June 6

Brown is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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