Ben Brown And Cubs Take On Giants On June 13
Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Brown has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Brown is 2-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday, June 6 when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing just one hit.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.