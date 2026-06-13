Ben Brown And Cubs Take On Giants On June 13

Brown is 2-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday, June 6 when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing just one hit.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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