Ben Brown And Cubs Play Brewers On May 19

Brown is 1-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing just one hit.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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