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Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown

Chicago Cubs • #32 SP

Ben Brown And Cubs Play Brewers On May 19

Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Brown has -110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown is 1-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing just one hit.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Brown

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