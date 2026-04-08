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Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins • #17 SP

Bailey Ober And Twins Face Tigers On April 8

Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ober has -112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ober is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bailey Ober

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