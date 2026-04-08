Bailey Ober And Twins Face Tigers On April 8

Ober is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.