Bailey Ober And Twins Take On Reds On April 19

Ober is 2-0 with a 5.49 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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