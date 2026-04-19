Bailey Ober And Twins Take On Reds On April 19
Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ober has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ober is 2-0 with a 5.49 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Reds are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.