Bailey Ober And Twins Play Rays On April 3
Bailey Ober will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ober has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Ober is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rays are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.