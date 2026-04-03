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Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins • #17 SP

Bailey Ober And Twins Play Rays On April 3

Bailey Ober will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ober has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Ober is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rays are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bailey Ober

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