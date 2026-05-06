Bailey Ober And Twins Face Nationals On May 6

Ober is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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