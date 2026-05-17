Bailey Ober And Twins Face Brewers On May 17

Ober is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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