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Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins • #17 SP

Bailey Ober And Twins Face Brewers On May 17

Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ober has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ober is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bailey Ober

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