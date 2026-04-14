Austin Wynns And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 14

Wynns had a .291 BA, .321 OBP and .544 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .865 and he scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 21 runs. In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 3.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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