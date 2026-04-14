Austin Wynns And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 14
Austin Wynns and his Athletics will take on the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Wynns has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Wynns had a .291 BA, .321 OBP and .544 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .865 and he scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 21 runs. In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 3.
The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.