Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 5

Wells is hitting for a .150 BA, .249 OBP and .231 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .480 and he has scored 16 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.

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