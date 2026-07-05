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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 5

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .150 BA, .249 OBP and .231 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .480 and he has scored 16 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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