Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 4

Wells is hitting for a .151 BA, .250 OBP and .233 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .483 and he has scored 16 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Zebby Matthews (4-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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