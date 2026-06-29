Austin Wells And Yankees Play Tigers On June 29

Wells is hitting for a .157 BA, .258 OBP and .241 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .499 and he has scored 16 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Casey Mize (2-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.

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