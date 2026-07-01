Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Tigers On July 1

Wells is hitting for a .155 BA, .255 OBP and .238 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .493 and he has scored 16 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.39 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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