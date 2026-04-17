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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Play Royals On April 17

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .191 BA, .333 OBP and .277 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.

Michael Wacha (2-0) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 0.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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