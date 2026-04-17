Austin Wells And Yankees Play Royals On April 17

Wells is hitting for a .191 BA, .333 OBP and .277 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.

Michael Wacha (2-0) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 0.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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