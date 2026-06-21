Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Reds On June 21

Wells is hitting for a .166 BA, .278 OBP and .255 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored 15 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Red Sox) he went 0 for 3.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (8-1) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.