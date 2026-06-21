FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Reds On June 21

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .166 BA, .278 OBP and .255 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored 15 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Red Sox) he went 0 for 3.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (8-1) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News